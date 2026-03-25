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NEWS OF THE WORLD - God Accuses Woke Movement of Plagiarism.
"They stole all my best material," He claims.
11 hrs ago
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Freedom To Offend
10
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4
ISRAEL AND MAGIC REALISM
How the standard that Israel is held to is irrational, without precedent and is bad faith and prejudice masquerading as virtue.
Mar 22
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Freedom To Offend
10
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Feminism in Reverse or the Death of Feminism.
Or, How a Movement Won the Argument and Then Began Arguing With Reality
Mar 22
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Freedom To Offend
17
3
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Festivus for the Adults We Cannot Find
At Frank Costanza’s Festivus table, Trump, Carney, Starmer, the Ayatollah, Putin, and Xi confront the one object incapable of flattery: the aluminium…
Mar 22
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Freedom To Offend
4
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PART II - The Law as Window Dressing
When Rules Cannot Be Enforced, They Become Decoration
Mar 18
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Freedom To Offend
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The Narcissism of Good Intentions
How the Modern Left Abandoned Reality for Moral Performance
Mar 18
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Freedom To Offend
6
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How a Small Canadian University Went to War on a Professor Because He Said He Stood With Israel
How One Pro-Israel Comment Led to Suspension, Defamation, and Termination at the University of Guelph-Humber
Mar 17
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Freedom To Offend
89
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The Post-Imperial Hangover
Russia still believes it belongs at history’s adult table. The numbers disagree.
Mar 15
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Freedom To Offend
6
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Has Feminism Been Killed by Its Own Hypocrisy?
When a movement that once claimed to speak for all women grows selective in its outrage, the women living under the harshest systems of control risk…
Mar 15
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Freedom To Offend
6
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Who Will Win the Race?
A Canadian spring election is approaching. The finish line is political survival. And the contest now looks unmistakably like a race between reality and…
Mar 15
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Freedom To Offend
5
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Advertising Idea
(Please do not email me and say “filthy kike”, that slot is filled) Freedom to Offend is a reader-supported publication.
Mar 14
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Freedom To Offend
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WELCOME TO HAMAS UNIVERSITY
A division of Victim Industries, sponsored by the Muslim Brotherhood.
Mar 13
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Freedom To Offend
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© 2026 Paul Finlayson
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