Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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NEWS OF THE WORLD - God Accuses Woke Movement of Plagiarism.
"They stole all my best material," He claims.
  Freedom To Offend
ISRAEL AND MAGIC REALISM
How the standard that Israel is held to is irrational, without precedent and is bad faith and prejudice masquerading as virtue.
  Freedom To Offend
Feminism in Reverse or the Death of Feminism.
Or, How a Movement Won the Argument and Then Began Arguing With Reality
  Freedom To Offend
Festivus for the Adults We Cannot Find
At Frank Costanza’s Festivus table, Trump, Carney, Starmer, the Ayatollah, Putin, and Xi confront the one object incapable of flattery: the aluminium…
  Freedom To Offend
PART II - The Law as Window Dressing
When Rules Cannot Be Enforced, They Become Decoration
  Freedom To Offend
The Narcissism of Good Intentions
How the Modern Left Abandoned Reality for Moral Performance
  Freedom To Offend
How a Small Canadian University Went to War on a Professor Because He Said He Stood With Israel
How One Pro-Israel Comment Led to Suspension, Defamation, and Termination at the University of Guelph-Humber
  Freedom To Offend
The Post-Imperial Hangover
Russia still believes it belongs at history’s adult table. The numbers disagree.
  Freedom To Offend
Has Feminism Been Killed by Its Own Hypocrisy?
When a movement that once claimed to speak for all women grows selective in its outrage, the women living under the harshest systems of control risk…
  Freedom To Offend
Who Will Win the Race?
A Canadian spring election is approaching. The finish line is political survival. And the contest now looks unmistakably like a race between reality and…
  Freedom To Offend
Advertising Idea
(Please do not email me and say “filthy kike”, that slot is filled) Freedom to Offend is a reader-supported publication.
  Freedom To Offend
WELCOME TO HAMAS UNIVERSITY
A division of Victim Industries, sponsored by the Muslim Brotherhood.
  Freedom To Offend
© 2026 Paul Finlayson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
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