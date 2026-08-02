Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dayna Albert's avatar
Dayna Albert
6hEdited

Dear Paul,

You are a brave, noble, uncompromising intellectual and a born teacher with a Jewish soul.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Freedom To Offend
Steve S's avatar
Steve S
4h

The Christian author Mary Holley, who wrote "Jacob's Ladder," pens a substack called Esau's Kiss you might find interesting. She goes into detail describing Christianity's connections to Judaism, in a manner quite comforting to Jewish faith and practice.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Finlayson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture