Why subscribe?

In the age of social media, where so many are going tribal and getting their limited information from social media, what we need is more critical thinking and analysis.

Some issues are too complex for 100 words.

There’s no downside. I will post a variety of short and long essays. Lately, I’ve been going long.

Since I have ADHD, randomizing my content themes is my secret sauce. I guess the hip word is “oversharing.” Probably guilty. But I think you connect better by being vulnerable, and I’ve got nothing I’m trying to prove.

There is an upside. Many posts are enlightening; hopefully, some will move, inspire, anger, or make you laugh. You also get access to all archived material. I’m going through some cancel culture politics that are an ongoing story.

I work full-time as an adjunct professor/lecturer. But to me, though, the truly educated person is the one who reads and thinks. My grandfather was orphaned at ten, dropped out of school, and became an educated, well-read man and a strong writer. My dad, just another farm kid who was a good student, managed to get into university (a rarity in those days) and became a professor with the heart and attitude of a prairie farm boy.

Thanks, Paul

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