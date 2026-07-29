The Cost of Elbows Up
Why Canadians Under 60 Are Paying the Price of “Poking the Southern Orange Bear”—and Why It Wins Votes from Baby Boomers Who Rarely Bear the Cost
The central promise of Mark Carney’s “elbows up” politics is emotional satisfaction.
The central cost is economic.
Deliberately poking the orange bear—Donald Trump—and escalating conflict with Canada’s largest trading partner increases the risk of tariffs, prolongs trade disputes and creates uncertainty that discourages investment. Tariffs weaken economic…