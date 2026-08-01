Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
7h

That makes sense.

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1 reply by Freedom To Offend
Dayna Albert's avatar
Dayna Albert
1h

Case closed! Thank you for these useful stats. BTW, my table shows a ‘minus’ sign before the numbers under the Israel & Middle East columns. Should they be removed or do they mean something?

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