The Polite Lynch Mob Behind the Curtain
How University Human-Rights Offices Give Management Decisions the Appearance of Justice—and Leave the Accused Without a Remedy
You may work at a university and think none of this concerns you. No one is investigating you. No one is threatening your livelihood. No external investigator is shouting bizarre accusations about “planting evidence” while refusing to explain what evidence she means. You are doing your work, collecting your salary and assuming that, should anything trul…