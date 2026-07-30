Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
4h

What a lovely essay! Brought me to tears and made me miss my dog Winston, who passed two years ago. That's Winston and me in the little photo adjoining this comment. Woof woof.

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Stephen Schecter's avatar
Stephen Schecter
2h

A really nice piece, intelligent and heart-warming at a time when human beings are so disgraceful and untrustworthy. Thanks for writing it.

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