Why the High-Speed Rail Subsidy Could Approach $1,000 Per Passenger
Let’s strip this down to first principles and run the numbers.
1) Start with the real capital cost
The headline budget is often cited as around $90 billion.
But large infrastructure projects—especially rail projects—consistently run over budget. A conservative multiplier is about 1.7×.
$90B × 1.7 ≈ $153 billion
Round it: $150 billion total cost
2) Financing the project
Assume:
Interest rate: 3.4%
Amortization: 20 years
Annual financing cost:
👉 ~$10.5 billion per year
3) Ridership (generous assumption)
Current corridor:
~5 million passengers/year
Boost it by 1.5×:
👉 7.5 million passengers/year
This is already optimistic.
4) Revenue
Assume:
$200 average ticket
Revenue:
👉 7.5M × $200 = $1.5 billion/year
5) Operating costs
Using conservative global benchmarks:
~$100 per passenger (a reader more informed than I told me that VIA said in its annual report that its average cost was $193, so I am underestimating).
Total:
👉 7.5M × $100 = $750 million/year
6) Total cost vs revenue
Annual costs:
Capital: $10.5B
Operating: $0.75B 👉 Total: ~$11.25B
Revenue:
$1.5B
7) The subsidy
Shortfall:
👉 $9.75 billion per year
Per passenger:
👉 $9.75B ÷ 7.5M $1,300 per passenger
The Bottom Line
Even with generous assumptions, you don’t get a small gap.
You get a structural subsidy in the range of:
👉 ~$1,000+ per passenger
And that’s before reality pushes costs higher or ridership lower.
What That Actually Means (Put in Real Terms)
For roughly $1,000 per passenger, the government could:
Rent each traveller a Mercedes-Benz
Pay for the fuel from Toronto to Montreal
Let them stop at The Keg Steakhouse + Bar and spend $200 on a full meal
And still hand them the remaining cash
…and the taxpayer would be in roughly the same financial position as funding this train.
That’s not rhetoric.
That’s the arithmetic.
If anything, your operating costs of ~$100 per passenger are low. Via Rail runs at $193 per passenger, per their 2024 annual report.
And then of course it is how long this project will take. If it is anything like the eglington lrt, it definitely won’t be in my lifetime.