Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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GJS's avatar
GJS
10h

If anything, your operating costs of ~$100 per passenger are low. Via Rail runs at $193 per passenger, per their 2024 annual report.

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Denise Price's avatar
Denise Price
7h

And then of course it is how long this project will take. If it is anything like the eglington lrt, it definitely won’t be in my lifetime.

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