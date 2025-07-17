Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Jewish Grandmother's avatar
Jewish Grandmother
Jul 21, 2025

It is very clever, but very long. The last sentence is the most important. As a person who has spent too many hours reading, discussing and obsessing about the situations in Israel, and with world Jewry, I want to ‘move forward’ to a position of standing strongly by my beliefs without expecting others to share them. Yes, much of the media, most countries and entirely too many individuals take the side against Israel, against Jews, and thus, against me, but I want to read, think and write about other subjects. I want to forgive those who believe differently, especially when they are family and friends. I want to reduce my consumption of digital content. I want to devote my hours and days to changing the things I may actually be ABLE to change, not to devote my days and hours to ‘preaching to the choir’.

I have reached a point where it is better for my mental health to concentrate my efforts on creating and following new and constructive paths. I have already reached outside the Jewish community, and will continue to do so, to make my presence as a Jew known, to display my mezuzah and wear my Magen David.

I want to spend more hours experiencing the beauties of nature and the arts, the wonders of my six very different grandchildren. To revel in my pride in my own two children, what they are accomplishing in their personal and private lives. To cherish and maintain my health so that I may do all of the above for a long time. I want to learn more about myself.

I want to learn the art of having silly fun. To revel in discovering new places, new aspects of the human condition, new ways to interpret Beethoven, new artists and authors. To hang out with people who make me laugh, to get cozy with the dog. To support in return those people who have done me the honor of loving me.

Wishing you all the best, Paul, in refining and then accomplishing YOUR goals. You are immensely talented as a writer. It is time to take that in new directions, to leave the past behind, to find new and fascinating subjects to write about. I hope you will make it possible for me to read the results when that happens. I know they will be brilliant. All the best!

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Freedom To Offend
Jul 22, 2025

The issue is the legal fight is just heating up. I need to just trust the lawyers and not think about it. The topic of bureaucratic evil does interest me though.

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