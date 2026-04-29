Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Julie's avatar
Julie
5h

What a truly insightful essay.

The concept of the suffering not ending, but being redistributed, is absolutely right.

We need to teach young people to be comfortable in asking direct questions of each other if they suspect someone is feeling like ending their life.

Even saying 'Are you considering harming yourself?' helps to open conversation and allow expression of hidden feelings.

But I suspect that people who have made up their minds to commit suicide feel relief that their suffering will end and that makes it easier for them to fool everyone around them because, safe in their secret knowledge that they won't be around for much longer, they can act as if life is just fine, leaving everyone in total shock when it turns out to not be true.

Planning a suicide but not leaving a note behind feels cruel to me.

I know the person is suffering and may believe everyone will be better off without them, but just a few words to assuage the guilt might be a final act of kindness to those they left behind.

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Dayna Albert's avatar
Dayna Albert
3h

May I add that I used the Suicide Hotline 50 years ago in a moment of desperation. Being able to share my predicament and desperation did not solve my problems but was a pressure valve release that gave me the strength to carry me forward until I could escape my predicament. Fast forward 45 years and I became a volunteer on the Suicide Helpline.

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