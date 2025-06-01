Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Joy B's avatar
Joy B
Jun 1, 2025

Lament is so important. Vital even, to find a way to get one foot in front of the other, after all that was - longing included - has gone. Your current grief and loss of voice and what you contributed to the education of young adults must surely trigger all that intertwined with memories of the one who loved you so deeply.

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Jenn's avatar
Jenn
Jun 1, 2025

Despite your profound grief, his memory is indeed a blessing.

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