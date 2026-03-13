Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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GARY B KATZ's avatar
GARY B KATZ
Mar 13

As your experience, plus countless disruptions of speaking appearances by Israelis or pro-Israelis by the keffiyeh crowd have shown, their motto is "Free speech for me, not for thee!" Their side has no interest in truth, just doctrine. In fact, truth is to them like sunlight is to a vampire.

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Mary Grande's avatar
Mary Grande
Mar 13

Never ever play by supposed rules in battles such as what you experienced, especially when it comes to social media.

Today, as you note it's very easy for students to hold a knife to the throat of profs, not literally of course. Administrators, many faculty and senior leaders in universities have devolved into....so much so that few respect them or their expertise if they ever had any. Solution: in Canada change will not happen easily and not going to happen till the taxpayer voter acts to rid Canada of the current Liberal mindset and the woke policies.

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