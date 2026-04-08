Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
5h

Trump certainly thinks outside the box and acts in novel and unpredictable ways. Attempting to curry favor and turn Muslim nations such as Qatar and Pakistan into allies would work to achieve America's objectives, so long as Trump sticks to objectives beneficial to America and staunch allies such as Israel, who supported America despite knowing they would bear the worst of Iran's retaliation. It worked with Qatar as they influenced hamas to free the remaining living and most of the dead hostages. Remains to be seen long term how it works, especially given the dynamics of American politics and Trump hate hysteria by the Democrats, and on the Right and Left.

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Dayna Albert's avatar
Dayna Albert
8h

Thank you for sharing this fascinating analysis!

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