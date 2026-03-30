Why Is Substack Leaving So Much Money on the Table for Writers and Themselves?

Substack Is Leaving Money on the Table for Both Writers and Itself—And Paying a Heavy Cost for Its Stubborn Marketing Illiteracy

Dear Writers (and Substack, if this is ever allowed to reach you):

This is not a rant. It is a diagnosis.

Substack is leaving money on the table—systematically, unnecessarily, and at scale. It is doing so not because the opportunity isn’t there, but because it refuses to adopt even the most basic principles of modern marketing.

I say this as someone who has taught marketing for 15 years and written multiple textbooks, including one on social media marketing. What follows is not controversial. It is foundational.

And yet Substack continues to ignore it.

1. The Subscription-Only Obsession

Substack has convinced itself that subscriptions are not just a revenue model, but the revenue model.

Worse, it behaves as though introducing alternatives would somehow dilute or corrupt the system.

This is not strategic clarity—it is ideological rigidity.

We are in an era of subscription fatigue. Consumers are overwhelmed with recurring charges and are increasingly resistant to adding new ones. To ignore this is to ignore reality.

2. The Cannibalization Fallacy

Substack appears to believe that any alternative payment model—such as bundles, internal currency or pay-per-article—would cannibalize subscriptions.

This reflects a failure to grasp first-year marketing: segmentation.

Different users behave differently:

Some will subscribe

Some will never subscribe but will pay occasionally

Some prefer bundles

Some want flexibility



These are not threats to subscriptions—they are additional revenue streams.

Substack is thinking in terms of a fixed pie. The real world operates on an expandable one.

3. Substack Is Not Well Known

Let’s dispense with the illusion: Substack is not a widely recognized platform.

Most people I speak to have never heard of it. When I mention it, I am forced to explain what it is—and then legitimize it by referencing well-known journalists.

Otherwise, it sounds like a hobbyist blogging site.

That perception problem is not trivial. It is existential.

4. The Refusal to Advertise Is Strategic Self-Harm

Substack behaves as though marketing is optional.

There is no serious investment in advertising. No broad-based brand campaign. No aggressive push for mainstream awareness.

This is not exclusivity. It is obscurity.

5. The Pareto Trap: A Few Win, Most Stall

Substack is dominated by a small number of high-profile writers—many imported from legacy media with built-in audiences.

Readers have limited budgets. They subscribe to two or three major names.

Everyone else? Free-tier purgatory.

This makes meaningful monetization extremely difficult for emerging and mid-tier writers.

6. Writers Are Being Structurally Constrained

Not everyone is here for a hobby.

Some writers want to build income—real income.

But Substack’s rigid monetization model denies them pathways that would allow that to happen:

No flexible pricing

No microtransactions

No bundling across writers



This is not protecting writers. It is limiting them.

7. Discoverability Is Being Throttled by Design

Perhaps the most baffling choice of all: Substack limits search engine visibility.

You can write extensively on a topic, and when someone searches for it, your work may not appear.

This is not a bug. It is a decision.

And it is catastrophic for growth.

8. The Invisible Marketing Function

If Substack has a marketing department, it is indistinguishable from silence.

There is no transparency, no engagement with writers, no visible strategy.

A platform that depends on creators cannot afford to operate like a closed system.

9. Losing Money While Ignoring Solutions

Substack is reportedly losing money.

Yet it continues to:

Reject alternative revenue models

Avoid advertising

Suppress discoverability

Ignore segmentation



This is not principled minimalism. It is stubbornness masquerading as strategy.

10. Fixed Pie Thinking in a Growth Market

At its core, Substack operates as though any change threatens what already exists.

This is the classic fixed pie fallacy.

Good marketing expands markets. It creates multiple entry points, multiple price tiers and multiple engagement options.

Substack is choosing constraint over expansion.

Conclusion: This Is a Choice

For writers trying to earn more than a side income, the reality is clear:

Money is being left on the table.

For writers.

For readers.

For Substack itself.

And it is not because of market limitations—but because of a refusal to adapt.

This platform could be far more than it is.

Right now, it is choosing not to be.

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