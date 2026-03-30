Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Roaming Daniel's avatar
Roaming Daniel
30m

Very supportive here. I subscribe to quite a few Substacks, but the individual subscription model gets expensive quickly, so I have to be selective about which ones I upgrade to paid.

There are a few I support primarily because I think their work is important and worth backing.

That said, when I take a career break in the next couple of years to pursue a master’s, I’ll likely have to drop a few.

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Mary Grande's avatar
Mary Grande
36m

As you point out Substack was initially a reasonable alternative to MSN but now it has grown too big and the model is not doable for an average reader both financially and logistically. Personally, between a few substack writers, free press and standard news I spend 2 to 3 hours reading and then have no time for books.

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