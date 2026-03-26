Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Mary Grande's avatar
Mary Grande
5h

Great summary of the anti Zionist anti semite trope. People espousing an anti Israel position while claiming no anti semitic feelings often think they are being smart and circumventing being labelled but in reality they've made it quite clear exactly what they are.

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2 replies by Freedom To Offend
Russell Gold's avatar
Russell Gold
5h

Nothing new under the sun.

In the late 19th century, it had become socially unacceptable to hate people for their religion. Thus, Wilhelm Marr declared that he didn’t hate Jews for their religion, but rather for their “race,” popularizing the idea that he was only anti-Semitic. That was acceptable at the time, but never manifested in hatred for, say, Arabs.

Antisemitism is now disdained by many, so they need a new excuse.

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