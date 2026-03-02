Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
Mar 3

Good essay. For more examples of Iranian attacks on Americans since 1979, google legal case research on the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. These civil actions are filed in federal court in the District of Columbia. These dozens of FSIA lawsuits filed successfully over the years document hundreds if not thousands of American deaths and maimings caused by Iran or its terror proxies since 1979.

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Dayna Albert's avatar
Dayna Albert
Mar 3

So glad you wrote this piece. I find it incredulous to hear self-righteous leftists including Canadian and European political leaders try to paint the Iranian leadership as victims of Trump-Israeli aggression! Are they blind?

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