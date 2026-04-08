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The Liberal Party of Canada does not survive despite voter ignorance. It survives because of it.

Ignorance is not an unfortunate by-product of modern politics; it is the enabling condition that allows branding to replace evidence, slogans to replace substance, and moral exhibitionism to replace outcomes. As voters become less informed and less willing to check claims against numbers, half-truths become electorally sufficient.

Stupidity is the Liberal Party’s secret sauce.

Consider the ritual boast that “GDP is rising.” This line is delivered as proof of prosperity and received as reassurance, even though it proves almost nothing. What matters is per-capita GDP. If population growth exceeds economic growth, living standards fall. Canada’s per-capita GDP has been stagnant or declining for years, meaning Canadians are getting poorer even as headline GDP numbers rise. This is elementary economics. Yet Carney dissembles on this; deceived voters are encouraged to applaud aggregate figures that conceal individual decline, because asking what is being divided by what would require thinking.

Stupidity is the Liberal Party’s secret sauce.

The same pattern governs taxation. We are told the “middle class” received a tax cut. What actually occurred was a small reduction in the lowest federal marginal tax rate, from 15 percent to 14.5 percent, applied only to the first tax bracket. For someone earning $35,000 a year, after the basic personal exemption, the annual savings amount to about $100. That works out to roughly $0.27 a day. A quarter. Two bits.

And yet you have a prime minister crowing about cutting taxes and helping the middle class. This is not spin. It is not an exaggeration. It is simple dishonesty. The only reason it works is that the Canadian public is too incurious to check the math.

Stupidity is the Liberal Party’s secret sauce.

Carbon taxation supplies a more elaborate illusion. The Liberals removed the visible levy at the gas pump while leaving intact the industrial carbon tax imposed upstream on production. This was politically clever and economically evasive. The central fact, which no serious school of economics disputes, is that taxes raise prices and higher prices reduce consumption. This holds whether the tax is applied downstream to consumers or upstream to producers, and it holds even when the taxed goods are exported.

Export markets are not immune to price effects. When production costs rise due to taxation, firms competing globally cannot simply pass those costs on without consequence. Margins compress, investment falls, output declines, production relocates, or some combination of the above occurs. Consumption falls because competitiveness falls. The effect is real, even when indirect.

Stupidity is the Liberal Party’s secret sauce.

Upstream taxes are politically attractive precisely because their effects are harder to trace. Costs do not appear as a neat line item on a receipt. Instead, they show up as weaker wage growth, reduced investment, slower productivity, and fewer opportunities. The harm is no less real for being less visible. In many cases, it is worse.

At this point, we encounter the exemplar voter: affluent, insulated, morally animated, and economically innumerate. Figures such as Rod Vanier and Laura Babcock embody this type with almost clinical clarity. When Vanier declares that opposing Canada’s industrial carbon taxes is equivalent to loving hurricanes and climate catastrophe, he is not making an argument. He is issuing a moral threat designed to short-circuit analysis.