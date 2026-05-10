The World as It Is, and the Cowardice of Calling Surrender “Realism”
Why Mark Carney’s slogan is not wisdom, but a quiet abandonment of principle
It begins, as these things often do, with a sentence that sounds intelligent until one thinks about it.
When Mark Carney tells us that we must “deal with the world as it is, not the world we want it to be,” he is plainly aiming for the tone of hard-earned realism.
It is the sort of phrase that lands well in a speech—measured, sensible, faintly world-weary…