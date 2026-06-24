Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Dayna Albert's avatar
Dayna Albert
11h

There is nothing irrational about fearing radical Islam when its proponents are responsible for the overwhelming majority of terrorist attacks.

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Ray Koopman's avatar
Ray Koopman
12h

Very good. Thank-you.

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