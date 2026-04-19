The Sacred Cow That Says “Bonjour”
Official Bilingualism, Institutional Favouritism, and the Curious Case of a Country That Conjugated Itself into Bureaucratic Absurdity
I remember grade four at Crane Elementary in Fort Garry, Manitoba, when my French teacher, Mrs. Payette, strode into the classroom like a minor emissary of the federal state.
She had a splendidly French name and an uncompromising Scottish brogue.
Her English arrived in sharp Highland cadences; her French followed obediently behind, wearing the same tart…