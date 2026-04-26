Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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G M's avatar
G M
4h

Thank you.

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Dayna Albert's avatar
Dayna Albert
9h

Absolute! How shallow we have become in choosing our political leaders: Appearance over substance; Feel-good over hard truths. Today Churchill wouldn’t stand a chance. Instead we vote for the likes of Carney, Macron, Trudeau, as if good hair will save us, reassure and pacify us!

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