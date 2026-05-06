Public information on her.

Today I went onto my Substack and discovered that Nancy Deason — Humber College’s head of public safety — is now following my account. I have already had two demands from their lawyers to remove Substack posts; their threats are never-ending.

They fired me, but their bloodlust is insatiable.

I declined to remove anything. I’m a bit of a free speech guy; check out the name of this Substack. Freedom to offend.

This is the same public safety official who, throughout my ordeal at the University of Guelph-Humber, threatened me, escalated against me, and, in my view, participated in an institutional campaign of intimidation and reputational destruction that has now dragged on for years.

And here is the truly disturbing part:

I have already been fired.

The institution removed me from campus, banned me, gagged me, destroyed my reputation internally, and terminated my employment. Yet even now, years later, Humber still appears unable to leave me alone.

That is what makes this feel so deeply Orwellian.

Immediately after my suspension, faculty and staff began circulating claims that I was some sort of dangerous criminal with a “long history of criminality.” These accusations were false. Completely false. I have screenshots of what was said, I know who said it, and I have sworn evidence identifying the individual involved, who identified herself as a Humber staff member.

These statements were being spread before I was even informed of formal allegations against me.

People were openly predicting and celebrating my termination before any meaningful process had occurred.

The effect was obvious: isolate me socially, destroy my reputation internally, and ensure colleagues viewed me not as a professor entitled to fairness, but as someone already condemned.

And when I approached Humber Public Safety, asking that the defamation stop — asking that staff members stop spreading false statements portraying me as a criminal — Nancy Deason did not intervene to stop the defamation.

Instead, she threatened me with police involvement and copied Toronto Police divisions on the correspondence. The defamation continued.

Think about that for a moment.

A professor asks an institution to stop staff from spreading false allegations portraying him as a dangerous criminal — and the institutional response is not to stop the defamatory conduct, but to escalate matters by invoking the police.

The message was unmistakable: the institution would protect those spreading false accusations while treating the target of those accusations as the threat.

And here is the truly astonishing part:

After the damage had already been done, after my reputation had been shredded across the institution, Humber itself ultimately acknowledged that the criminal accusations being circulated were untrue.

But by then, the poison had already entered the bloodstream of the workplace.

That is the part outsiders often fail to understand.

The punishment was not confined to an HR process.

It became social.

Institutional.

Psychological.

An entire atmosphere was created around me: dangerous, criminal, hateful, beyond redemption.

And all of this began because I said:

“If you stand with Hamas, you stand with Nazis.”

Now, even after termination, after endless legal threats and institutional warfare, Humber still appears unable to stop monitoring my speech.

The institution never merely wanted compliance.

It wanted submission.

Silence.

Erasure.

Even now, while Humber faces layoffs, buyouts, cancelled programs, and institutional decline, there always seems to be time, money, and administrative energy available for one thing: Pursuing dissenters. Silence the Heretic!

Healthy institutions correct mistakes and move on.

Unhealthy institutions keep hunting the people they have already destroyed.

So, Humber, isn’t this a bit excessive? A punishment for someone who called (accurately) Hamas and said they stood with Israel? I realize that statement goes against your institutional and union positions, but this stalking is creepy.

Am I going to see you staring at me while parked on my street? Is violence your next step?

But anyway, I still stand with Israel, and Hamas are still Nazis. But leave me alone. Go ticket some cars or clean up the parking lot.