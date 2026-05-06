Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
2m

I think the lady is referring to section 264(2) of the Criminal Code. The issue is, under section 2(b) of the Charter of Rights, we’re still allowed to criticize institutions. Maybe it’s time to let Geneva know that there’s no ‘effective remedy’ available for you in the Canadian justice system concerning a potential violation of Article 2(3) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), specifically the denial of an effective remedy within the professional disciplinary system.

hrc-sr-defenders@un.org

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-fragility-of-closure

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Finlayson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture