ISRAEL AND MAGIC REALISM
How the standard that Israel is held to is irrational, without precedent and is bad faith and prejudice masquerading as virtue.
If you’ve made it this far in life without being fired, cancelled, or publicly flogged for saying something true, congratulations — you’re ahead of me. I write because I can’t not; because silence feels like complicity, and complicity feels like rot. If this piece leaves you nodding, snarling, or muttering, “Well, he’s not wrong,” then you’re precisely …