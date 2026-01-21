Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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SK's avatar
SK
Jan 22

I see strong parallels between the wicked coercion by purported health professionals, administrators, and bureaucrats in the context of MAID and what happened five years ago with the mandating of “vaccinations“ and demonization of anyone with second thoughts, regardless of their reason (including the millennia old proven belief that in 2021 suddenly became superstition, namely that recovery from viral infection generally confers decades if not lifelong natural immunity), making all out to be selfish “grandma killers”, not to mention “mostly racists and misogynists” who “shouldn’t be tolerated”, you know, for deigning to exercise their bodily autonomy under the Nuremberg Code (the audacity!), while endangering no one, especially the “vaccinated” if in fact the jabs stopped infection and transmission as initially represented by the makers, marketers, media and regulators of these “miracle drugs”…with no long term efficacy or safety data.

In both instances there was and still is a depraved indifference not just to “my body, my choice” (unless of course it involves terminating a developing human life form - see: “Eugenics”, ”Planned Parenthood and “irony”), but to the sanctity of life generally, stemming largely, in my observation, from the loss of religion (particularly Christianity) by a strong plurality if not majority of people in the west over the past 50+ years whose morality likewise went MIA as a result. Unless and until more people discover/rediscover their individual spark of divinity, the more I fear we’ll see even more people unable to recognize humanity in themselves and consequently others, including the widow and the orphan, and those suffering perpetual emotional and psychological torment many of whose lives could be improved and saved if offered alternatives to MAID.

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kathy's avatar
kathy
Jan 22Edited

I believe with all my heart all of this.

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