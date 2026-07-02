The Disease Merchants
How the Southern Poverty Law Center manufactured racism in order to fundraise against it — and how “hate,” “harm,” and “safety” became the left’s most profitable cudgels for destroying dissent
Imagine a doctor who deliberately infects his patients.
Not by accident. Not through negligence. Deliberately.
He moves through the hospital corridors in his white coat, his face reddened with hubris, speaking solemnly about public health. He appears on panels. He raises money for disease prevention. He lectures those who will listen about compassion, vig…