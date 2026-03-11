Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Dayna Albert's avatar
Dayna Albert
Mar 11

Wow! I’m obviously too naive to anticipate that our climate prophets were actually engaged in a lucrative wealth-building strategy. I’d love to see how much of Carney’s portfolio benefits from this.

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