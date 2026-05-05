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Yes, the University of Guelph-Humber (see their institutional anti-Semitic posts below) fired the professor who pushed back against the “All Zionists are Satanists” professor, Wael Ramadan.

The university did not object to Ramadan calling Finlayson a “devil worshipper”; they objected to Finlayson protesting being called a “devil worshipper.” They fired him for this “reprisal” (direct quote from termination letter, lest they deny it).

Moral inversion.

Ramadan had a long history of classroom complaints, anonymous students saying they were afraid to take his classes, and national journalists calling him out as an Islamist radical. He also actively instigated anti-Jewish hysteria among students.

This is a portion of a National Post article by John Ivison on Wael Ramadan:

On Monday, I received an email from a “concerned community member” at Sheridan College in Brampton, Ont., who said they wrote anonymously for “fear of any repercussions.” The writer contacted Sheridan’s administration to complain about online posts made by Dr. Wael Ramadan, a professor of project management at Sheridan’s Pilon School of Business. Ramadan was accused of posting “hateful rhetoric about Israel” that the writer considered antisemitic, and which made him or her feel “unsafe.” “He uses his professorship as a way to influence by promoting hate speech and disinformation about Israel. He calls Israel an ‘apartheid state committing genocide’… I strongly urge you to stop this professor before his words turn into a dreadful act that is completely in your hands to stop today.”

But the University of Guelph-Humber said that protesting against such hateful comments was a crime in itself.

They called it “Reprisal.”

Professor Wael Ramadan, who made the thousands of hateful posts? What happened to him?

Public Faculty Photo - University of Guelph-Humber

Nothing.

What happened to the Vice Provost who teamed up with Ramadan and filed a human rights complaint against her own faculty member, though she admitted she had suffered no injury or prejudice?

Spence Ariemma remains employed and has faced no sanction. On the contrary, the university has committed substantial resources to her legal defence.

Moral inversion

The human rights code that both institutions claim and must follow, ironically, states that the university's actions constituted a reprisal.

“Every person has a right to claim and enforce their rights under this Act, to institute and participate in proceedings under this Act, and to refuse to infringe a right of another person under this Act, without reprisal or threat of reprisal for so doing.”

— Human Rights Code, R.S.O. 1990, c. H.19, s. 8

The Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario (HRTO) has consistently interpreted this provision to mean that adverse treatment—such as discipline or termination—linked to an individual raising, pursuing, or attempting to pursue a human rights complaint is unlawful reprisal.

Moral inversion

Not student posts. It is not a private account. They are official University of Guelph-Humber social media posts.” This is the official position of the University of Guelph Humber.

Posts below by Professor Wael Ramadan, the accuser in Human Rights Complaint against me, though it was officially filed (illegally - as an HRC by a person with no standing - like the VP - is illegal) by Vice Provost Melanie Spence Ariemma (functional University President). She bullied her illegal HRC through; she was the boss, the judge, the jury and the executioner. (Although she famously cries out, “I am a victim.”)

These are the evaluations of Ramadan’s posts against Humber College’s and the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario’s own standards. But the Humber and Guelph Human Rights Departments violate their own mandate; they know he is in gross violation, but he is a friend of the VP and a fellow Israel hater, so they do nothing.

Link to more posts by Ramadan/Uni

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Moral Inversion.

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