Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
3h

“Propaganda should be popular, not intellectually pleasing. It is not the task of propaganda to discover intellectual truths.”

-Joesph Goebbels

Thank you for your courage! Captured educational institutions and sell out politicians have some answering to do for normalizing and making antisemitism fashionable, yet the Truth a crime. And they won't answer without push back.

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