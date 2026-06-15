There are few modern rituals as comforting—and as intellectually fraudulent—as the daily swallowing of vitamins by otherwise healthy adults who have no demonstrable need for them. It is a small act of private absolution: a brightly colored pill, a gulp of water, and the quiet assurance that one has done something vaguely responsible. One may then proceed, with a clean conscience, to ignore the far less convenient demands of diet, restraint, and anything green.

It is, in effect, the nutritional equivalent of lighting a candle after committing the sin.

The problem is not merely aesthetic. It is evidentiary.

A formidable body of research—systematic reviews, randomized trials, and large-scale cohort studies—has converged on a conclusion that is, by now, almost embarrassingly clear: for the average healthy adult with a reasonably adequate diet, vitamin and mineral supplements do not meaningfully improve health.

They do not reduce mortality, prevent cancer, or ward off cardiovascular disease. They sit there, inert, like polite but useless guests at the banquet of human metabolism.

The most recent nail in the coffin was delivered, with admirable lack of drama, by a 2024 NIH-led study published in JAMA Network Open. Following nearly 390,000 adults over more than twenty years, it found no association between daily multivitamin use and reduced risk of death from any cause. Not heart disease. Not cancer. Not anything. In fact, in the early years, supplement users exhibited a slightly higher mortality risk—about 4 percent—before the effect politely disappeared. The conclusion was not coy: multivitamin use to improve longevity is not supported.

This merely confirms what the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force had already found after reviewing 84 studies and over 739,000 participants: little to no benefit for preventing cardiovascular disease, cancer, or death. In some cases—beta-carotene and vitamin E—the evidence suggested no benefit, but harm.

In other words, the pills don’t work. At least, not in the way they are advertised, hoped for, or ritualistically consumed.

And yet the pills are swallowed by the handful, and at considerable expense.

Americans spend approximately $35.6 billion a year on dietary supplements. The average individual user spends somewhere around $500 annually—an amount that, if redirected toward actual food, might accidentally produce health. Canadians contribute their own several billion to this quiet industry of chemically flavoured optimism. It is one of the more impressive feats of modern capitalism: the monetization of anxiety, sold back as reassurance.

The result is not merely waste. It is theatre—expensive theatre, performed daily in kitchens and bathrooms across the developed world.

The performance has, in recent years, acquired a confectionery flourish. Vitamins are now offered not merely as pills, but as gummies—soft, brightly coloured, faintly cheerful. One suspects this is not solely to ease mastication for a population that had previously mastered the formidable task of swallowing with water, but to bring the experience ever closer to candy. The ritual, once medicinal in tone, now flirts openly with dessert. The inner child, long neglected, may at last be nourished—if not the body.

Part of the illusion rests on a misunderstanding so persistent it has hardened into doctrine. Water-soluble vitamins—B-complex and vitamin C—are not stored. The body takes what it needs and expels the rest, often within hours. This is not speculation; it is measurable physiology. Studies show a direct relationship between intake and urinary excretion: more in, more out. The bright yellow urine of the vitamin enthusiast is not a sign of health. It is a receipt.

Hence, the enduring clinical phrase: “expensive urine.” Not metaphor. Description.

Fat-soluble vitamins fare no better under scrutiny. Yes, they are stored. No, this does not render excess beneficial. Minerals compete for absorption like commuters on a crowded train. The pill, so elegant in its simplicity, dissolves into a biochemical farce.

Still, people persist—not because the evidence is unclear, but because the psychology is irresistible.

Supplements do not merely fail to improve behaviour; they may actively encourage its deterioration. The mechanism is known as “compensatory health belief,” a term that sounds clinical but describes something rather familiar: I took my vitamins, therefore I may eat like a raccoon in a landfill.

Research confirms this tendency. People who take supplements often believe they are insuring themselves against poor habits. The pill becomes permission. The salad is postponed. The second dessert is forgiven in advance. One has, after all, taken one’s nutrients.

It is a splendid arrangement.

The supplement industry does not sell health; it sells absolution. It offers a technological shortcut to moral satisfaction. Why endure the inconvenience of a disciplined diet when one can ingest a tablet that gestures vaguely in the direction of broccoli?

Of course, not all supplementation is nonsense. There are legitimate cases: vitamin D in sun-deprived climates, B12 for vegans and folic acid in pregnancy. These are targeted, evidence-based interventions.

They are not what dominates the shelves at Costco.

What fills those aisles is the fantasy of universal supplementation—the idea that one may purchase, in bulk, a hedge against biology itself. No diagnosis required. No deficiency identified. Just a quiet, daily wager against reality.

And like most wagers placed without understanding the odds, it reliably loses.

The deeper cost, however, is not financial—though that alone would be sufficient indictment. It is behavioural. Every pill taken in place of a meal properly considered is a small abdication. Every supplement substituted for actual food is a quiet retreat from responsibility.

Health, inconveniently, resists simplification. It cannot be outsourced to capsules. It does not arrive in plastic bottles with reassuring labels and ambiguous claims.

It is built tediously, from what one eats, how one lives, and what one refuses.

For most people, vitamins are not medicine. They are props—small, swallowable symbols of intent that substitute for the harder work of execution.

And like all good props, they function beautifully—so long as no one asks whether they do anything at all.

The kidneys, meanwhile, continue their silent work, unimpressed, unpersuaded, and very well funded.

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