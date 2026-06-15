Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
last man standing's avatar
last man standing
3m

A good one , been taking a multi since I don't know when at whose instance I don't remember. The fish oil is one my practitioner has recommend and I wonder what it's done for my heart other colorful farts .

You are right about Cosco and Sam's and Walmart a long isle of many brightly colored bottles full of some of the strangest concoctions . Just the other day I saw a new one , cinnamon dressed up as a health regime mixed with just enough other ingredients to give it a minor super power . Not sure who will buy it but it would not be there without some serious articles in the Daily Mail and others touting its worth .

If I may I'm stealing this line especially the last phrase and passing this one on to others

" It is built tediously, from what one eats, how one lives, and what one refuses."

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Finlayson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture