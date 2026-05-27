Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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ThinkforYourself's avatar
ThinkforYourself
6h

They started this in the EU, giving lighter sentences to immigrants. It's part of the anti-white trend in the UK called two-tier policing. It's clearly wrong, morally, judicially, in every sense. Before that the idea that someone's background could be a mitigating factor was introduced by sociologists in the 1970s, as I recall, and has been controversial ever since. It negates the idea of free will and moral responsibility by excusing bad actions as the result of upbringing. The problem is that many people who had bad backgrounds turned out to be law-abiding citizens, while some privileged people turned into criminals. So it's not a good argument.

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Moodieonroody's avatar
Moodieonroody
3h

Surely part of an appropriate sentence and rehabilitation in custody is to realise the gravity of what you did and accept why you have to do your time, under one set of values/concept of justice - not 'the bigotry of low expectations' .... I remember my dad playing 'Officer Krumsky' from West Side Story .... so this issue is far from knew.

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