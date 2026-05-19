Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Stephen Schecter's avatar
Stephen Schecter
12h

The behaviour of the administration of University of Guelph-Humber College and that of the authorities of University of Guelph is so shameful and dishonest that anyone who attends those places of lower learning should have his or her head examined. Their degrees are now worthless, their names forever associated with kangaroo courts reminiscent of the KGB, and the failure of the Association of Colleges and Universities in Canada, of the Canadian Association of University Professors, and similar bodies to come to Professor Finlayson's defense speaks volumes of the cowardly and complicit intellectual elites in Canada in what is nothing less than the hounding of a professor out of his employment on the most unscrupulous grounds. That the spark to this underhanded behaviour by the vice-provost of Humber College was Professor Finlayson's accurate comment about what was going on in Gaza only goes to show that in addition to the malice of the Humber College faculty and administration one can add their antisemitic prejudices. An incident like this which should have called forth the denunciation of the University of Guelph-Humber College and the University of Guelph itself by Canada's intellectual elites but did not, underscores how mendacious, how cowardly and how complicit these elites have become in degrading intellectual honesty in Canadian life. Lament for a nation has become a commonplace. Shame on you all. Shame on your institutions which drive this country to moral collapse and ultimately civilizational decline. What a disgrace this country has become.

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1 reply by Freedom To Offend
Andrea Toole's avatar
Andrea Toole
11h

I hope the right people see this and that leaving a comment helps amplify it.

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