THE CHIDULT CRISIS
How Housing Broke Adulthood — And Left a Generation Suspended Between Child and Adult
There comes a point in any intellectually honest discussion where one must throw aside the comforting generational myths — the bootstrap fairy tales, the avocado jokes, the nostalgia-laden sermons — and confront what has become obvious to anyone paying attention:
Adulthood has quietly died. In its place stands a strange hybrid creature — one that our culture refuses to name, though our economy has birthed it in vast numbers. Not a child, not quite an adult. Not independent, not irresponsible. A liminal being created by broken housing markets and the comforts of modern life.
Ladies and gentlemen:
The CHIDULT.
(Child + Adult = CHIDULT)
II. The Statistical Backdrop — Living at Home Is Now the Norm
Co-Residence with Parents (Canada, 2021)
This is not fringe behaviour. It is the default. A survival mechanism in an economy that no longer grants entry into adult life.
III. The 1985 vs 2025 Comparison — An Economic Autopsy
This is not generational laziness.
It is the total collapse of affordability.