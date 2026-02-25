There comes a point in any intellectually honest discussion where one must throw aside the comforting generational myths — the bootstrap fairy tales, the avocado jokes, the nostalgia-laden sermons — and confront what has become obvious to anyone paying attention:

Adulthood has quietly died. In its place stands a strange hybrid creature — one that our culture refuses to name, though our economy has birthed it in vast numbers. Not a child, not quite an adult. Not independent, not irresponsible. A liminal being created by broken housing markets and the comforts of modern life.

Ladies and gentlemen:

The CHIDULT.

(Child + Adult = CHIDULT)

II. The Statistical Backdrop — Living at Home Is Now the Norm

Co-Residence with Parents (Canada, 2021)

This is not fringe behaviour. It is the default. A survival mechanism in an economy that no longer grants entry into adult life.

III. The 1985 vs 2025 Comparison — An Economic Autopsy

This is not generational laziness. It is the total collapse of affordability.

IV. Cross-City Reality Check — Toronto vs Calgary vs Winnipeg

V. The Hidden Subsidy — Living at Home Is Not Free; It Is Financed