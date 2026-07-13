Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Mary Grande's avatar
Mary Grande
3h

Agree. Good observations. I'm surrounded by the people you described. Canada's decline is insidious. The people you describe will only change tack when there is no food to buy and pensions disappear.

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