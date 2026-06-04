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I’m a Winnipeg Jets fan.

Not in the modern, floating sense where loyalties change every few years depending on fantasy leagues, jersey designs, or social media trends. I mean genuinely. Irrationally. Permanently.

I grew up in Winnipeg. My family were not enormous sports people. They were more impressed by how I did at a piano recital or a mathematics competition than by hockey scores. Hockey was something I discovered almost privately, almost stubbornly, on my own.

But I loved it.

I still remember going to see the Jets play in the old WHA days. I remember going to the old Winnipeg Arena near Polo Park — not the polished downtown Canada Life Centre of today, but that old building with its gritty atmosphere, sticky floors, cramped seats, cigarette smoke soaked into the walls, and the sense that hockey in Winnipeg was less entertainment than survival. It was rough around the edges. Dirty in places. Loud. Chaotic. Cold outside and overheated inside.

But they were my team.

I even remember the famous moment when Bobby Hull’s toupee was pulled off during a game, one of those absurd childhood sports memories that permanently lodges itself in your brain.

And hockey, somehow, got into my blood.

I played for the Fort Garry Rinkydinks — tier four hockey, which in Winnipeg means roughly the lowest rung before someone politely suggests figure skating or pickleball. I was the smallest kid on the team and probably one of the worst. But I may also have been the craziest.

I remember one season when our terrible little Rinkydinks somehow made the city playoffs. Every game felt like the Stanley Cup to us. And I remember throwing myself into a pileup in front of the goalie crease, skates flashing everywhere, bodies crashing on top of one another, and coming up with the bottom of my ear nearly sliced off by a skate blade.

There was blood pouring down my neck.

Adults were yelling.

I angrily allowed one of the hockey mums to take me off to Victoria Hospital.

And all I remember thinking was that I did not want to leave the game.

It was Winnipeg. It was hockey. When I left, we were winning. But we lost. It hurt more than the ear.

And I’ll confess something even more irrational.

Living in Ontario now, I still go see the Jets whenever they play the Leafs. My kind and rich friend gives me tickets.

And during those games, I cannot stand Leaf fans. I say this with affection, but also complete honesty. They are the corporate aristocracy of hockey fandom — overfed on ticket prices, trapped in a building full of investment bankers and vice-presidents discussing secondary scoring between bites of sushi. Their cheers often sound strangely anemic considering the size of the market, as though everyone is slightly worried about spilling Chardonnay on a quarter-zip sweater.

In Winnipeg, hockey felt desperate. In Toronto, it often feels monetized.

Leaf fans also carry that peculiar mixture of entitlement and trauma that only decades of failure can produce. Every October, they speak as though the Cup is inevitable; every April, they speak as though civilization itself is collapsing.

And yet — here is the strange Canadian thing — once my Jets are gone, if Toronto is the last Canadian team standing, I will become a Leafs fan.

Temporarily. Reluctantly. Slightly nauseated. But sincerely.

Because beneath all the provincial rivalries and mutual contempt, there remains a broader Canadian hockey identity. When the playoffs narrow and another spring threatens to end with the Stanley Cup disappearing into the American sun yet again, many of us start clinging to whichever Canadian team survives.

The rivalries matter.

But the drought hangs over all of us.

Because somewhere deep down, many Canadians still want the Stanley Cup to come home.

Which is why Mason Kosar’s recent National Post article hit me so hard. The statistical odds, he writes, of Canada going 32 years without winning a Stanley Cup are roughly three in 10,000.

Perhaps, then, this is merely bad luck.

Perhaps the country that invented hockey wandered into a bizarre statistical desert where every overtime goes wrong, every post rings out, every hot goalie appears at the wrong moment, and every Canadian spring eventually ends with another parade somewhere warm.

Fine. Let us concede the mathematics.

But “bad luck” is not an explanation. It is merely a description of an outcome. If a roulette wheel lands on black 32 times, eventually one stops admiring probability and starts checking whether the table is tilted.

And that is where Canadian hockey now finds itself.

The deeper question is not whether luck exists. Of course it does. Edmonton nearly won. Vancouver nearly won. Calgary nearly won. Montreal nearly won. Canada has produced elite rosters, elite coaches, elite goaltenders, and some of the greatest players alive.

The real question is this:

Why do seven franchises sharing the same country, similar tax burdens, similar climates, similar media cultures, and similar player-preference problems continue failing together?

That is not merely a drought.

That is an ecosystem.

1. Canada’s drought is fundamentally different from other sports droughts

Critics immediately point to the NBA, MLB, and NFL.

Those leagues have long droughts, too.

The NBA has franchises wandering through decades of irrelevance. Baseball has organizations seemingly constructed from despair. The NFL has entire museums dedicated to pain.

True.

But those droughts are usually collections of weak franchises assembled after the fact. They are not coherent structural categories. The Sacramento Kings, Charlotte Hornets, and Washington Wizards do not share a national identity, a climate, a tax regime, a media culture, or a player-avoidance problem.

Canada’s NHL teams do.

That is what makes this unique.

The Canadian teams are not collectively incompetent. They are not collectively poor. They are not collectively unpopular. Some have been excellent organizations at various times. Toronto has ice-dominant regular-season teams. Edmonton has Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Montreal reached a final. Vancouver has had powerhouse eras. Calgary and Ottawa have both been legitimate contenders.

This is not seven hopeless franchises failing independently.

It is seven structurally linked franchises failing together.

That distinction matters enormously.

2. The NHL has institutionalized geography in ways other leagues largely have not

This is where hockey separates itself from the NFL, NBA, and MLB.

The NFL technically permits no-trade clauses, but they are relatively rare and culturally insignificant. Football overwhelmingly remains management-driven.

The NBA technically allows no-trade clauses, too, but they are extraordinarily rare because eligibility rules are so restrictive that almost nobody qualifies.

Major League Baseball has some movement protections — especially 10-and-5 rights for veterans — but MLB does not structure roster construction around widespread player veto power.

The NHL does.

The NHL has normalized:

no-trade clauses,

no-move clauses,

modified no-trade lists,

destination vetoes,

and extensive player-controlled movement restrictions.

Roughly 30 percent of NHL players reportedly possess some form of movement protection.

That is enormous.

And here is the critical point: the preference patterns are not random.

Agents and insiders have repeatedly identified Canadian cities — especially Winnipeg and Edmonton — as common appearances on player no-trade lists. Sometimes explicitly. Sometimes informally. Sometimes through “understandings” between agents and clubs.

But the direction is obvious.

Players often do not want to play in Canada.

The reasons are not mysterious:

weather,

media pressure,

taxation,

anonymity,

lifestyle,

family preference,

relentless scrutiny,

and the psychological intensity of Canadian hockey culture.

The NHL, therefore, has a contradiction embedded in its economic structure.

It claims to be competitive because payrolls are capped equally.

But if a significant portion of elite players can quietly steer themselves away from certain markets, then the cap does not create equality. It creates the appearance of equality while geography continues to exert force underneath the surface.

The ice is not level.

The league simply paints it white and pretends not to notice the slope.

3. Taxes are not everything — but they are absolutely something

Canadians often become strangely sentimental about taxation.

“Well, if a player really wants to win…”

No.

Professional athletes are rational economic actors with short earning windows and finite careers.

And under the NHL’s hard salary cap, taxes matter enormously because teams cannot simply outspend disadvantages.

NHL contracts are denominated in U.S. dollars, but players do not keep equal amounts of those dollars depending on where they play.

A player earning $5 million USD annually roughly keeps:

Florida Panthers: approximately $3.1 million USD after tax

Dallas Stars: approximately $3.0 million USD after tax

Vegas Golden Knights: approximately $3.0 million USD after tax

Minnesota Wild: approximately $2.7–2.8 million USD after tax

Winnipeg Jets: approximately $2.5–2.6 million USD after tax

Toronto Maple Leafs: approximately $2.4 million USD after tax

The gap between Toronto and Florida can approach $700,000 USD annually on the same headline contract.

Over a seven-year deal, that can mean roughly $5 million more retained income in a low-tax jurisdiction.

And because the NHL has a hard salary cap — unlike MLB and unlike much of the NBA’s softer luxury-tax structure — Canadian teams cannot simply compensate by spending more.

The cap, therefore, magnifies tax inequality.

Again, the system claims neutrality while embedding a structural advantage.

4. Players are not merely choosing teams. They are choosing lives.

Canadian fans often romanticize the pressure of Canadian hockey. But many NHL players do not dream of becoming permanent public property.

In Canada, hockey is not merely entertainment. It is emotional infrastructure.

A Leafs defenceman is treated like a cabinet minister with worse approval ratings.

A Canadiens goaltender can become a national psychiatric event.

Meanwhile, in Dallas, Tampa, Raleigh, Vegas, or Nashville, a player can often live something approximating a normal, wealthy life.

Even in Minnesota — one of America’s great hockey states — the Vikings remain the emotional cathedral. The Wild matter deeply, but they are not the state’s psychic operating system.

In Canada, NHL players often exist inside permanent emotional surveillance.

That intensity is magnificent for fans.

It is not necessarily attractive to free agents.

5. Vegas exposed something deeply uncomfortable about Canadian hockey culture

The Vegas Golden Knights entered the NHL in 2017 and immediately behaved like a franchise entirely free of sentimentality.

They traded aggressively. They exploited loopholes. They weaponized cap flexibility. They behaved with urgency.

And they won.

Since entering the league, Vegas has reached multiple conference finals, multiple Stanley Cup Finals and won the Stanley Cup almost immediately after its birth.

Now contrast that with Winnipeg.

Since Vegas entered the NHL, the Jets have won remarkably few playoff rounds despite periods of excellent regular-season hockey. Winnipeg often enters the playoffs discussed as “dangerous,” “deep,” or “well-balanced,” only to disappear quickly once the games truly matter.

Yet the organizational culture has often projected extraordinary stability bordering on immovability.

Kevin Cheveldayoff has been the general manager since 2011. The Jets organization frequently appears patient to the point of paralysis. They care more about hometown connections than competency.

The last major coaching departure came not because management aggressively cleaned house, but because Paul Maurice essentially resigned himself.

He fired himself.

Vegas, by contrast, behaves almost ruthlessly:

coaches are expendable,

beloved players are expendable,

sentimentality is expendable,

and the only sacred object is winning.

This is not merely tactical. It is cultural.

Canada, broadly speaking, is less entrepreneurial than the United States. We are more managerial, more bureaucratic, more consensus-driven, more deferential to continuity and process.

That mentality leaks into hockey.

Canadian organizations often overvalue patience. They confuse continuity with wisdom. They fear appearing rash. They hold meetings about problems while Vegas is already exploiting them.

This is not universal. Toronto has changed management. Edmonton has cycled coaches aggressively. Some Canadian franchises absolutely do take risks.

But the broader pattern remains: American expansion-era franchises often behave with greater ruthlessness and adaptability than Canada’s tradition-heavy institutions.

Vegas did not merely win.

Vegas exposed that modern NHL success increasingly belongs to organizations willing to behave like predators rather than caretakers.

6. The correlation is imperfect — but overwhelming

No honest analyst can produce a perfect mathematical proof because key data remains private:

player preference lists,

internal trade refusals,

informal agent conversations,

tax planning structures,

behind-the-scenes negotiations.

But the public evidence consistently points in the same direction.

Canadian teams comprise roughly 22 percent of the NHL.

For 32 years, that 22 percent has produced zero champions.

At the same time:

low-tax American jurisdictions thrive,

warm-weather markets attract talent,

player movement clauses disproportionately weaken Canadian leverage,

and the pressure asymmetry remains obvious.

No single factor explains the drought.

But deserts are not caused by one factor either.

A desert forms through accumulation:

geography,

heat,

wind,

erosion,

pressure,

lack of water,

and time.

That is what has happened to Canadian hockey.

Not a curse.

A structure.

7. The solutions are uncomfortable

If the NHL truly cares about competitive balance, it must eventually confront the reality that no-trade and no-movement clauses have become structural market distortions.

If geography becomes a hidden labour advantage, the cap no longer levels the playing field honestly.

Canadian teams themselves must also adapt.

They cannot merely be as smart as American teams. They must be smarter. They cannot merely match aggressiveness.

They must exceed it.

They must behave less like caretakers of sacred institutions and more like organizations trying to survive inside a structurally hostile environment.

The Canadian Stanley Cup drought is not proof that Canada forgot hockey.

It may be proof that modern NHL economics, taxation, player psychology, media culture, and movement rules have quietly transformed Canada into one of the hardest places in the league to win.

And until hockey admits the desert is real, Canadian fans will keep being told to blame luck while the Cup spends another summer somewhere warm.