Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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G B's avatar
G B
Mar 1

Google says this was the dean of dentistry! That is significant imo.

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3 replies by Freedom To Offend and others
Mary Grande's avatar
Mary Grande
Mar 1

There are many people in Canada who support the Jews and their state. If necessary, they can overcome the infestation of anti semites in the country but my fear is that it cannot happen peacefully when we have governance, law enforcement and institutions that refuse to support law and order and morality, because of self interest and manipulation.

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