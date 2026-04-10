Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Harry's avatar
Harry
14m

“Math is hard!”is one of those ‘Liberal values’ they’re always bloviating about.

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Roaming Daniel's avatar
Roaming Daniel
1h

I was at a public event in November in which one of the federal government’s economists working on trade diversification gave a presentation showing a “prudent” scenario of 65% of trade going to the U.S. by 2035 and an “ambitious” scenario of 55%.

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