Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Allen Z's avatar
Allen Z
3h

The denial and disinterest in evidence production is strange. As an example, I see this with survey and polling data. If I cite a poll, I frequently hear "well, polls can say anything". Not, what is the survey methodology? --which would be a proper response. This comes up a lot in polling of Islamic populations in the West as to radical tendencies and opinions within those communities. Polls and surveys can be useful and there are scientific statistical standards that can be applied as to sample size and other criteria. It's kind of anti-science to just reject survey data outright.

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Igor Kolotilin's avatar
Igor Kolotilin
4h

Canada became like the Soviet Union.

Only uglier. Much uglier.

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