Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
15h

"Do as I say, not as I do." -Most "professionals or politicians today" who appease the masses with virtual signalling mumbo jumbo policies, that divide society even more, resulting in people who are afraid, unhealthy, and confused who to trust, except for the boob tube. It is tiresome, watching young citizens marching with keffiyeh wearing hate mobs, and believing they are doing the right thing, because that is what they have been indoctrinated to believe.

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Jewish Grandmother's avatar
Jewish Grandmother
13h

This was a brilliant exposé on the world we find ourselves in today, Concise and insightful. That doesn’t make the situation any less dire, but it may encourage your readers to be courageous when they need to be. Bravo!

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