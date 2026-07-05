Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Truth Matters's avatar
Truth Matters
8h

Great piece. Thank you. This is exactly what is happening in public and private schools today- actual critical thinking skills have been replaced by slogans and activism. We are training a generation of kids to be reactive, performative and narcissistic; not deep thinkers who come to understand the world through logic, humility and experience.

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Margaret's avatar
Margaret
6h

I was sitting on my steps waiting for an Uber and looking around. It struck me that every individual walking on the sidewalk and across the street , had their eyes downcast , glued to their i-phone. What a creepy scene it was.

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