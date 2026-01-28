Please Give Me Your Thoughts - Favourite Essays for a Book. (Note: My Essays. I Will Not Plagiarise Orwell.)
If you could tell me your favourite essay (please note: if your opinion is that they all sucked, it may be true to you, but it is not constructive). Haha.
I am putting together a short book of my essays on Israel, antisemitism, and what happens when moral clarity becomes socially punishable. I will do the same query for the group of essays that are not related to Israel or Judaism.
This isn’t a victory lap, and it’s not a manifesto. It’s a record. A witness statement. A collection of pieces written at mom…