Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
7d

Thank you for your courage. Those who speak the Truth are often the most hated. Excellent boxing image!

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A Ghost In The Machine's avatar
A Ghost In The Machine
2d

Even Kafka would have a hard time surpassing this. Canada the nation and western academia the institution have abandoned intellectual rigor and the pursuit of knowledge and truth. You sir, were an obstacle in their way in pursuit of their new cultural revolution in the mold of Chairman Mao.

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