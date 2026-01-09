One Professor in North America Fired For Condemning Hamas - Will We Let This Stand?
All profs suspended for (usually) criminal actions, vandalism, etc, against pro-Jewish organisations have been returned to work. The University of Guelph and Humber need to be outed. Please restack.
I am, to my knowledge, the first—and still the only—professor in North America fired for stating that I stood with Israel and that Hamas are Nazis. I was not dismissed for misconduct or any substantiated wrongdoing. My teaching and publication record were excellent, and this was never denied.
I was terminated on the basis of complaints brought by overt,…