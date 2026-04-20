I wrote and arranged three songs for this. Plus one for my wife. I am not going to quit my day job (I don’t have a day job, I was fired) for songwriting, no worries. :) My 19-year-old daughter is unimpressed, but she likes Drake, and that guy is off-key, autotuned massively and uses the F* word and the N* word every third word.

One called “Jerusalem” merges the Blake poem and Psalm 137.

Two, “Stand My Ground” tells the story of being threatened and fighting back.

Three, called “Vultures” (I don’t like the name, but can’t seem to change it.)

This focuses more on the defamation.

Four, called the Girl from Novgorod, when my Russian wife, after years of effort, became a neurologist in Canada; this is for her. So proud of her and love her.