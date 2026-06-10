Mark Carney recently declared that “Muslim values are Canadian values,” one more carefully focus-grouped line delivered by a political class that increasingly mistakes sloganism for statesmanship. Mr. Carney’s talent is not conviction. It is calibration. It is the art of being an excellent chameleon.

Carney says whatever the room before him most wishes to hear. Bankers hear prudence. Activists hear compassion. Business leaders hear industrial policy. Internationalists hear global harmony. And Muslim audiences hear that their values are identical to Canada’s values.

But slogans are not analysis.

And a civilization that loses the ability to distinguish between welcoming people and critically examining ideas eventually loses the ability to defend itself altogether.

Before proceeding further, an obvious clarification is necessary — especially in an age where criticism of doctrines is increasingly and dishonestly conflated with hatred of human beings.

Muslims are not a race. They are not a monolith. They are nearly two billion individuals spread across dozens of countries, ethnicities, languages, and political systems. Many are secular. Many are moderate. Millions are loyal citizens of liberal democracies. Millions contribute enormously to Western societies.

This essay is therefore not an attack on Muslims as people. It is an examination of ideas, doctrines, and measurable public attitudes — particularly where orthodox or traditionally interpreted Islamic values come into tension with the philosophical foundations of liberal post-enlightenment democratic Canada.

To say this is no more “bigotry” than observing that medieval Catholicism conflicted with Enlightenment liberalism, or that Soviet communism conflicted with free markets, or that radical online “human rights” censorship mandates cannot coexist with free speech.

Ideas must remain open to scrutiny. Indeed, a civilization that loses the ability to critically examine belief systems ceases to be a civilization at all.

Christopher Hitchens, in God Is Not Great, warned repeatedly about the danger of certainty fused with divine authority. “The person who is certain,” he wrote, “and who claims divine warrant for his certainty, belongs now to the infancy of our species.”

That sentence cuts to the heart of the problem.

The central tension between orthodox Islam and liberal democracy is not primarily ethnic. It is philosophical. Liberal democracy rests upon several revolutionary assumptions:

that individuals possess freedom of conscience,

that religion may be criticized,

that law emerges from democratic consent rather than divine decree,

that women are equal before the law,

that citizens may leave a religion without punishment,

and that private sexuality is not principally governed by clerics or sacred law.

These assumptions are not historically universal. They were painfully constructed over centuries in the West through the Reformation, the Enlightenment, the wars against absolutism, and the gradual subordination of church authority to secular institutions.

Orthodox Islam emerged from a profoundly different civilizational architecture.

The Quran is not merely devotional literature. It is also a legal and political source material. Sharia is not merely private spirituality. It governs inheritance, family law, testimony, public morality, and, in many traditional interpretations, criminal sanctions.

Islam emerged in the 7th century not simply as a personal faith, but as a comprehensive civilizational and political project. The Quran and Hadith did not merely shape prayer and ritual; they shaped governance, warfare, law, commerce, family structure, and social order. Muhammad, whether he was real or a post hoc aspirational construct, was not only a religious figure. He was also a military leader, statesman, lawgiver, and empire-builder.

This distinction matters enormously because Islam, unlike modern privatized Western religion, historically fused spiritual authority with political authority from its inception. That is not an insult. It is simply a description of the tradition’s historical structure.