NEWS OF THE WORLD - God Accuses Woke Movement of Plagiarism.
"They stole all my best material," He claims.
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Heaven: God Files for Copyright Infringement
At a briefing described by angels as “half sermon, half legal notice,” God expressed mounting frustration over Earth’s latest attempts to re-engineer religion “without proper licensing.”