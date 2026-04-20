Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Henry P's avatar
Henry P
41m

Interesting post. Hope you continue with this series

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Freedom To Offend's avatar
Freedom To Offend
29m

At the end of the day, if someone signs up and just takes the best picks from Morningstar and Chasing Alpha (about $150 a month), they can do okay and just ignore everything I say. It's silll cheaper

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