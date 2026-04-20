Introduction — Who I Am and Why This Exists at All

Before getting into strategy, it’s worth knowing who this is coming from—and why I’m writing it.

I’m 61 years old. I’m not a professional investor, and I’ve never managed anyone’s money but my own.

At the moment, I’m essentially self-employed. My income comes from three places:

my Substack (which, realistically, pays about what a part-time job at McDonald’s would)

the trading I’m going to describe in this piece

and a farm I own, which produces crop income once a year

That’s it.

I’m not fabulously wealthy. You’re not going to see photos of me on a private jet, in a Lamborghini, or performing success in some tropical setting.

This is something else entirely:

becoming wealthy over time, not trying to become rich overnight

It’s about:

slow accumulation

discipline

avoiding large mistakes

and building something stable

I live in a normal five-bedroom house in a subdivision that looks like every other subdivision. My wife drives a minivan. I drive an overpriced Mercedes. My daughter drives a 16-year-old car.

We’re ordinary.

A note for my regular readers

If you follow me on Substack, this may feel like a strange detour.

I usually write about:

anti-Semitism

history

cultural analysis

political commentary

This is different.

Now I’m writing about momentum investing.

I’m not starting a separate Substack for it. If there’s no interest, I’ll stop. If people find it useful, I’ll continue.

A bit of background

Until late 2023, I was a sessional lecturer at the University of Guelph-Humber.

That ended after a controversy tied to comments I made online. I’m not going to relitigate that here.

What matters is this:

I came to this out of necessity—not curiosity.

I’m not under any illusion that I’m going to make millions doing this. But it is contributing meaningfully to my income and helping pay real-world expenses.

I have an MBA from Schulich and have passed my Canadian Securities Course 1 and 2. I just picked up the book on those and didn’t take a course. On investing, I am rather self-taught, and I have no credentials as a financial advisor.

A word on results (and expectations)

I’ve been doing this for over two years—this isn’t something I tried last month.

Using portfolio tracking tools like Wealthica, my results have generally shown:

low risk profiles

consistently strong performance ratings

In some comparisons, my portfolio has ranked in the top percentile relative to major managers and benchmarks.

That does not mean:

this will continue

this is repeatable for everyone

or that there is any guarantee going forward

But it does mean this:

I’m not guessing, and I’m not completely incompetent at this.

What this is—and what it isn’t

No one is paying me to say any of this.

I’m not sponsored. I’m not selling a course. I’m not managing money.

I started my Substack with 14 subscribers—mostly students, some of whom mocked it.

It’s now around 2,300.

This is simply an extension of that:

what I’ve been doing, plainly and honestly

A simple boundary

I’m not interested in debating this endlessly.

If you think the approach is flawed, that’s fine—don’t use it.

If you think it’s useful, take what you can from it.

If you’re subscribing to my Substack later, it’s about $8 a month. If you don’t think it’s worth it, save your money.

With that out of the way, the only thing that matters is the framework.

Here it is with a clean, simple heading and everything flowing as one coherent section:

Some Definitions

What is Margin Investing?

Margin investing is simply borrowing money from your brokerage to invest beyond your own cash. Your portfolio acts as collateral, and the brokerage determines how much you can borrow based on what you own. Safer, more liquid stocks typically allow more borrowing; riskier ones allow less. The amount available to you is not fixed—it rises when your portfolio rises and contracts when it falls.

This is where the danger lies.

Margin amplifies risk in subtle yet unforgiving ways. When your investments decline, two things happen at once: your equity shrinks, and your borrowing capacity shrinks with it. If that decline crosses certain thresholds, you trigger a margin call—a demand from your brokerage to restore your account by either depositing cash or selling positions. If you don’t act, they will act for you. And they will do so without regard for timing, price, or your long-term view.

This is how losses become permanent. Not because you were wrong—but because you were forced to be wrong at exactly the wrong moment.

Add to this the cost of borrowing—typically 4–6% depending on currency—and margin introduces something most investors underestimate: pressure. It removes your ability to wait indefinitely. It introduces a clock.

Used carefully, however, margin can be a useful tool. It allows you to deploy more capital across diversified positions, increasing the number of opportunities for small, repeatable gains. In a system built on discipline—rather than prediction—it can enhance returns meaningfully. Dividends and realized gains can help offset borrowing costs, and over time, the additional exposure can compound results.

But only under one condition: restraint.

Margin works best when it is available but not fully used—when it acts as a buffer, not a bet. The moment it becomes central to your survival, you’ve crossed from investing into dependency.

What is Momentum Investing?

Momentum investing is the practice of buying stocks that are already moving upward and expecting that movement to continue, at least for a time.

It rests on a simple, observable fact: markets are not perfectly rational in the short term. Investor behavior—confidence, momentum, fear of missing out—tends to push trends further than fundamentals alone would justify.

Rather than trying to predict reversals or find the “perfect” undervalued stock, momentum investing does something more modest: it joins existing movement.

You are not trying to be early.

You are trying to be aligned.

This is not day trading. Positions may last weeks or months. The edge comes not from prediction, but from discipline—entering without emotion and exiting without hesitation.

What are Limit Sell Orders?

A limit sell order is an instruction to automatically sell a stock when it reaches a predetermined price.

Example:

Buy at $100

Set sell orders at: $108 $112 $118



When the stock hits those levels, portions of your position are sold automatically.

This is the core of a gain-harvesting strategy.

Limit sell orders:

remove emotion from selling

eliminate hesitation

ensure profits are taken when available

Instead of watching the market and deciding in the moment, you decide in advance. The market then executes for you.

You are not trying to catch the top.

You are trying to consistently capture gains.

What are Stop-Loss Orders?

A stop-loss order is the counterpart to a limit sell. It is designed to protect against losses by automatically selling a stock if its price falls to a certain level.

Example:

Buy at $100

Set stop-loss at $90

If the stock drops to $90, it sells.

In theory, this limits downside risk. In practice, it introduces trade-offs:

stocks can briefly dip, trigger the stop, and then recover

You can be forced out of positions prematurely

excessive use can reduce overall returns

Some investors rely on them heavily. Others, particularly those holding diversified, smaller positions, prefer to manage risk through position sizing and discipline.

The important thing is consistency:

Either use them deliberately, or accept the risk of not using them—but don’t drift between the two.

How It All Fits Together

The system, at its simplest, looks like this:

Use momentum to identify stocks already moving

Use margin carefully to increase exposure

Use limit sell orders to take profits automatically

Optionally use stop-loss orders to manage downside risk

Reinvest gains and dividends continuously

Over time, the goal is not perfection.

It is repetition.

Small gains, taken consistently.

Losses managed, not eliminated.

Emotion reduced, not indulged.

Final Thought

There is nothing magical in any of this.

Margin is not a shortcut.

Momentum is not a guarantee.

Orders are not protection from error.

What matters is the structure—and the discipline to follow it, especially when it becomes uncomfortable.

Because it will.

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Chapter I — Structure Before Strategy

Let’s start with what most people ignore:

I am not a licensed financial advisor, and this is not financial advice.

It’s simply what I do.

Step one: get the structure right

Before buying a single stock:

Open a non-registered account Not a TFSA

Not an RRSP Enable margin (if appropriate) This allows borrowing against your portfolio

It introduces real risk Understand taxation Capital gains are taxable

You will need to report them

Keep your costs at zero

You should not be paying:

per trade

for execution

Platforms like Wealthsimple make this easy in Canada.

Fees quietly erode returns.

One rule that overrides everything

If you don’t understand it, don’t buy it.

That’s why I avoid:

options

derivatives

complex structures

Where I do spend money

I don’t pay for advisors.

I do pay for research:

Morningstar (primary)

Seeking Alpha (secondary)

Roughly $150/month combined.

Wealth vs. getting rich

This is not about:

fast money

lucky timing

It’s about:

consistency

patience

accumulation

The principle that matters most

Day-to-day movements are noise.

What matters is the trend over time.