Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Jenn's avatar
Jenn
Nov 19

Megyn Kelly’s favourite movie is Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. You should send this to her.

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3 replies by Freedom To Offend
Jewish Grandmother's avatar
Jewish Grandmother
May 17, 2025

A briliant parody of your experience, Paul, and I have forwarded it to my niece, who has had a similar experience at the hands of the Canadian military. I encourage you to publish this one as a book, after much condensation and consultation with a copyright attorney. You definitely have a potential new career as a writer. Like my niece, however, you are understandably obsessed with your situation, and I hope to be around long enough to see both of you grow past that condition.

We need to enjoy our families, our animals and our shalom bayit (peace in the home). We need to make new friends. In your case and in my niece’s, you need to find new sources of both income and joy. What’s done is done, whether or not it stank to high heaven. Life is too short to dwell on our misfortune and the idiocy of the ’system' for too long. Look at Israelis and their resilience. Yes, they are surrounded by murderous enemies and have to suffer dubious leadership, but they still live their lives to the fullest. They 'dance again'. You will, too!

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6 replies by Freedom To Offend and others
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