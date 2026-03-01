Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie's avatar
Julie
Mar 1

After my initial panic at reading the first few paragraphs, I settled in for a very enjoyable read a more than a few belly laughs.

The satire perfectly encapsulates the sheer lunacy of some of the unforseen consequences should the implementation of the elites' ideas of 'inclusivity' become manifest.

A wonderful article.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Freedom To Offend and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Finlayson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture