Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Ray Koopman's avatar
Ray Koopman
5d

"Fourteen months have already passed. There is no evidence, yet, that the next fourteen will be any different." Too true.

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Grand Marais Kevin's avatar
Grand Marais Kevin
5d

I don't agree with you that Carney's policy choices are based on keeping his electoral coalition together. The Liberals have always been about power, getting it and keeping it at all costs. If Carney was a real leader he could take the party in whatever direction he wanted, as long as electoral success went with it. I see two alternatives. Either he really believes what he is selling or he knows it is all a bunch of fairy tales, but that he craves the attention and adoration that he gets from the Davos crowd and Juno attendees that he would have to give up lead the country in the right direction and make the changes necessary to make Canada successful.

So take your pick: stupid or evil.

As for why a large portion of the Canada voters are falling for it. I am stumped.

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