Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Dayna Albert's avatar
Dayna Albert
20m

So glad you are addressing this! Why is there seemingly no discussion in the mainstream media about how the Liberals’ poaching of elected MPs is damaging democracy. No discussion of legal options to stop or control the process.

How about - floor crossing is only allowed after the MP holds a referendum/vote in their riding. If they do not receive a mandate to switch parties they should resign and run for the party of their choice.

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